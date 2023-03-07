City council fields more criticism on gun violence prevention commission

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Debate surrounding the Roanoke Gun Violence Prevention Commission continues to occupy Roanoke City Council.

Tuesday afternoon, members heard more complaints about the commission’s spending priorities and concern from a member of the commission questioning city council’s support in the wake of controversy.

As city council sat down for its regular meeting Tuesday afternoon, members heard from Shawn Hunter, leader of the Peacemakers Group.

He repeated concerns that gun violence prevention grants haven’t gone where they were needed the most.

“We realize that a lot of the grant money was used in the classroom, but the problem is outside in the street,” Hunter said. “We love what you’re doing with our kids, beautiful things you all are doing with our kids. We have an issue on the streets.”

The public comment period also brought remarks from Rabbi Kathy Cohen, a member of the Gun Violence Prevention Commission, who called out criticism from one council member, and a lack of support from others.

“We need you to have our backs. We need you to publicly and privately support us,” Cohen said. “We need you to understand that every time there is a gun incident in this city, our hearts bleed. This is extremely difficult and emotional work. Your loud and enduring support is crucial to our efforts.”

Meanwhile, members of city council approved another item related to the gun violence problem.

They scheduled two public hearings later this month to solicit input on enforcing a curfew for people 16 and younger.

