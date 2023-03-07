Birthdays
Father charged after 3-year-old child critically injured in pit bull attack, police say

A father has been charged after his child was attacked by a pack of pit bulls in a...
A father has been charged after his child was attacked by a pack of pit bulls in a neighborhood, authorities say.(400tmax via Canva)
By Lydian Kennin, Myracle Evans and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Police say a child was attacked by a pack of pit bulls in Tennessee Monday night.

The Memphis Police Department reports officers were called to a neighborhood regarding a person being bitten by a dog around 5 p.m.

Police said they found that five pit bulls attacked a 3-year-old child who suffered critical injuries.

WMC reports the child was taken to the hospital in critical condition where the staff was able to stabilize the toddler’s vital signs.

Authorities said they charged the child’s father, Kendale Taylor, with child endangerment.

Additionally, Memphis Animal Services issued Taylor a citation for failure to maintain the dogs.

Police said the pit bulls involved were seized by animal control.

