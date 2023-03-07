Former Pulaski County deputy arrested in connection to home break-in

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A former Pulaski County deputy was arrested Saturday morning in connection to a break-in, according to Virginia State Police.

27-year-old Michael Bruce, of Draper, was arrested and charged with one misdemeanor count of trespassing and one misdemeanor count of public intoxication.

Police say they responded at 5:39 a.m. to the 2100 block of Peppers Ferry Rd in Pulaski for a report of a breaking and entering.

State police say a Town of Pulaski police officer arrived at the home and arrested Bruce just before a state trooper arrived.

The home was occupied at the time of the incident. There was no damage to the home and the resident wasn’t injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

