ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thinking of buying a home? If you’re overwhelmed with the process of buying a home, and the many different terms used during the homebuying process, there’s a great class coming up for you!

Here @ Home welcomes Taylor Smelser, a Loan Officer from Guild Mortgage, Vanessa Light, an Insurance Agent with Beveridge & Akers, and Christine Sands, Real Estate Agent with Keller Williams Realty to talk about the homebuying process, the different misconceptions, and the importance of finding the right partners to work with during your homebuying journey.

Find out if this is a good time to purchase a home, what some of the misconceptions regarding the homebuying process are and if your homeowner’s policy covers everything?

The Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors is offering a FREE Homebuyer Education Course at their offices located at 4358 Starkey Rd #1 in Roanoke on Thursday, March 9th at 2pm.

