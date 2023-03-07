Birthdays
Martinsville’s Fast Track business trade show event returns for the first time since 2020

2014 Fast Track ribbon cutting
2014 Fast Track ribbon cutting(Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARTINSVILE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce’s Fast Track event is back after being put on pause for two years due to the pandemic.

Fast Track allows local companies to show the community what services they offer and what products they have.

Over 100 businesses from Martinsville, Danville, Roanoke and the surrounding areas are participating in the trade show.

The show is open to the public on Wednesday night at the clock tower in Martinsville from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“So often you hear people say, ‘Oh, we don’t have this here. We don’t have that here,’ explained Sharon Shepherd, Deputy Director of the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce. “But, if you really look, we do have those things and this is an excellent opportunity for people to come out and see, ‘Oh yeah, that is here. I don’t have to go out of town to get that service.’”

Tickets can be bought for either $2 or two nonperishable food items which will be donated to Grace Network.

