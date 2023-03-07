Mister Goodies Ice Cream opens 4 days early

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 has the scoop on a beloved ice cream trailer in our hometowns.

Mister Goodies opened 4 days earlier than originally planned.

The ice cream shop is a fan favorite and has even been featured on WDBJ7′s Hometown Eats.

Owners say they opened earlier due to the beautiful weather forecast for the beginning of the week.

Despite the surprise opening, many families showed up for the brain freeze.

“It’s been an explosive opening. We made the announcement last night on Instagram and Facebook. Had a huge response there,” said Co-owner Andrew Ulrich. “And it’s just been nonstop all day today. And it’s going to get even busier later on. So, we’re super excited.”

This year the trailer added a new cinnamon roll Sundae.

You can also find the Pot of Gold Sundae for Saint Patrick’s Day.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.