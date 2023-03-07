Multiple departments respond to Campbell Co. brush fire

CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - According to the Campbell Co. Department of Public Safety, a “rather large” brush/woodland fire has broken out in the area of McIver Ferry Road and Evan Davis Drive.

The fire is not accessible by road.

All Campbell Co. fire departments have been “toned” and asked to respond.

The Virginia Department of Forestry is also responding.

