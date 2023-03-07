Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Multiple departments respond to Campbell Co. brush fire

(WITN)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - According to the Campbell Co. Department of Public Safety, a “rather large” brush/woodland fire has broken out in the area of McIver Ferry Road and Evan Davis Drive.

The fire is not accessible by road.

All Campbell Co. fire departments have been “toned” and asked to respond.

The Virginia Department of Forestry is also responding.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo shows the Carnival Sunshine in Charleston, South Carolina.
FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of cruise passenger
Powerball
$161 million Powerball ticket sold in Pulaski County
Powerball winning ticket sold in Virginia.
Pulaski gas station owner reacts to selling $161 million Powerball ticket
Buc-ee’s Travel Center is planning a 74,000-square-foot store at the exit 211 interchange on...
Buc-ee’s could be coming to Virginia
Credit: Botetourt Co. Sheriff's Office
Reported armed suspect wanted on assault and battery charges out of Botetourt Co.

Latest News

2014 Fast Track ribbon cutting
Martinsville’s Fast Track business trade show event returns for the first time since 2020
Plan Danville Ribbon Cutting
Plan Danville gives residents a place to have an impact on the future of the city
WDBJ7 photo
Virginia DEQ accepting public comment on 2020 Norfolk Southern train derailment in Roanoke Co.
Taking it to the Streets
Taking it to the Streets ready to open shelter