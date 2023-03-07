Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Prevention Alliance urges attention to under-age marijuana use

Marijuana
Marijuana(wvir)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As the state continues to wrestle with the issue of retail marijuana sales for adults, the Roanoke Prevention Alliance says local officials should be planning now to limit marijuana use among young people.

Retail marijuana sales were scheduled to start in 2024, but the General Assembly has made little progress toward setting up a legal marketplace.

During a meeting of Roanoke City Council Monday morning, representatives of the prevention alliance urged council members to be proactive, and consider how to limit under-age use before sales start.

Mackenzie Chitwood represented the Roanoke Prevention Alliance, and spoke with WDBJ7 after the meeting.

“We need to get the education out there to parents before these adult use stores come to the city of Roanoke, or the Roanoke Valley, so they know how to educate their youth beforehand,” Chitwood said.

It’s unclear if localities will have the ability to ban marijuana shops, but in other states they have been able to regulate zoning, advertising and hours of operation.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball
$161 million Powerball ticket sold in Pulaski County
This photo shows the Carnival Sunshine in Charleston, South Carolina.
FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of cruise passenger
Powerball winning ticket sold in Virginia.
Pulaski gas station owner reacts to selling $161 million Powerball ticket
Police say they were called to North Point Apartments for a break-in, and the homeowner told...
One person shot at Roanoke Co. apartment complex during home break-in
Buc-ee’s Travel Center is planning a 74,000-square-foot store at the exit 211 interchange on...
Buc-ee’s could be coming to Virginia

Latest News

Preventing Under-Age Marijuana Use
Preventing Under-Age Marijuana Use
This 1966 microscope photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Syphilis cases are on the rise in Virginia
Annual Youth Summit
Roanoke Youth Summit teaches kids about confidence and mental health
Meals For Ukrainian Refugees
Meals For Ukrainian Refugees