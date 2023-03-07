Prevention Alliance urges attention to under-age marijuana use

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As the state continues to wrestle with the issue of retail marijuana sales for adults, the Roanoke Prevention Alliance says local officials should be planning now to limit marijuana use among young people.

Retail marijuana sales were scheduled to start in 2024, but the General Assembly has made little progress toward setting up a legal marketplace.

During a meeting of Roanoke City Council Monday morning, representatives of the prevention alliance urged council members to be proactive, and consider how to limit under-age use before sales start.

Mackenzie Chitwood represented the Roanoke Prevention Alliance, and spoke with WDBJ7 after the meeting.

“We need to get the education out there to parents before these adult use stores come to the city of Roanoke, or the Roanoke Valley, so they know how to educate their youth beforehand,” Chitwood said.

It’s unclear if localities will have the ability to ban marijuana shops, but in other states they have been able to regulate zoning, advertising and hours of operation.

