Reported armed suspect wanted on assault and battery charges out of Botetourt Co.

BOTETOURT Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect connected to a domestic dispute in the Little Timber Ridge area.

They say there is no threat to the public.

Lucas Moseley, 36, is wanted for several charges including assault and battery and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

Deputies did deploy the drone team and K9 unit.

They were responding to a report of a male with a long gun in the area.

