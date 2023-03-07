Suspect taken into custody after Lynchburg barricade situation

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - After a five-hour barricade situation in the 1600-block of Pierce Street, Lynchburg Police were able to take a man into custody on multiple charges early Tuesday morning.

A reported assault led law enforcement to the residence, where they found two women who said they knew the suspect who allegedly harmed them and that he also had guns inside the building.

Lynchburg Police say both women had minor injuries and were treated by Lynchburg Fire Department medics.

Carroll E. Williams, 28 of Lynchburg, barricaded himself in the attic of the residence and remained there for five hours while LPD’s Tactical Unit, Drone Team, and Crisis Negotiations Team responded to assist patrol officers.

Williams was taken into custody without conflict. During a search of the residence, officers found and seized a gun.

Williams is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond on the following charges:

“Assault and Battery, Domestic Assault and Battery, Violation of Protective Order, Violation of a Protective Order while Committing an Assault, Possessing a Firearm by a Convicted Felon”

