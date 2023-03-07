Virginia State Parks are Now Open!

Birthdays
Smith Mountain Lake Park has lots to offer this upcoming camping season!
Camping at SML State Park
Camping at SML State Park(Virginia State Parks)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 52 minutes ago
Moneta, Va. (WDBJ) - Spring is right around the corner and whether you are looking for a week long retreat or a restful weekend getaway, Virginia State Parks has you covered. The camping options are plentiful and vary from cabins and bunkhouses to yurts and primitive camping. Each park offers different scenic camping options, so be sure to do your research before booking your stay.

Here @ Home welcomes Brian Heft, Park Manager, at Smith Mountain Lake State Park to talk about what you can expect this season, the renovations of their showers in the bath houses, and the maintenance to the trails throughout the park.

Heft tells us also that their interpretive programs are also picking up at this time of year, including programs on the basics knot tying, bird identification, identifying different tracks animals, leaves, owls, and watching fish at the fishing pier using an underwater camera.

They are also hosting a job fair at the park on April 15th from 10 am to 4 pm at the Discovery Center.

More information about the park and the Virginia State Parks can be found at:

www.virginiastateparks.gov

