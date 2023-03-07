Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Wildlife experts rescue manatee hooked in the face and tangled in fishing wire

A large fishing lure was hooked to the manatee’s face and flipper.
A large fishing lure was hooked to the manatee’s face and flipper.(Tracy Colson via FWC Fish and Wildlife)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Wildlife experts rescued a manatee near Crystal River, Florida, that had fishing line wrapped around its flipper, making it difficult for it to swim.

A large fishing lure was hooked to the manatee’s face and flipper as well, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation said in a post on Facebook.

Experts successfully captured the manatee to remove the lure and take the animal to Zoo Tampa at Lowry Park for rehabilitation.

FWC posted video of the entangled manatee showing how difficult it was for the animal to maneuver with one fin.

“It’s important to ensure that we all do our part to prevent entanglements by disposing of trash, monofilament fishing line and other gear in the proper bins,” wildlife experts said.

Entanglements on marine mammals should only be removed by wildlife officials.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo shows the Carnival Sunshine in Charleston, South Carolina.
FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of cruise passenger
Powerball
$161 million Powerball ticket sold in Pulaski County
Powerball winning ticket sold in Virginia.
Pulaski gas station owner reacts to selling $161 million Powerball ticket
Buc-ee’s Travel Center is planning a 74,000-square-foot store at the exit 211 interchange on...
Buc-ee’s could be coming to Virginia
Credit: Botetourt Co. Sheriff's Office
Reported armed suspect wanted on assault and battery charges out of Botetourt Co.

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump and Melania Trump meet with Former President Barack Obama and...
Michelle Obama opens up about Trump’s inauguration in new podcast
The Verizon logo outside a store, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Boston.
Verizon to raise prices on select plans
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
2 kidnapped Americans found dead in Mexico, 2 others alive
This image provided by the Alexandria, Va., Sheriff's Office of Hatchet Speed. Speed, a...
Military veteran convicted of obstruction in Capitol riot