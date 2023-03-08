Amherst County man dies in Campbell County crash

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An Amherst County man was killed in a crash in Campbell County Tuesday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say they responded at 7:43 a.m. to Airport Rd, just north of Training Center Rd.

48-year-old Justin Howard was driving a Chevy Silverado south on Airport Rd when he drove off the right side of the road and through a fence, before crossing over onto Training Center Rd, where he hit a second fence, before driving through a field and hitting a tree.

Howard died at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

