Amherst County man dies in Campbell County crash

By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An Amherst County man was killed in a crash in Campbell County Tuesday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say they responded at 7:43 a.m. to Airport Rd, just north of Training Center Rd.

48-year-old Justin Howard was driving a Chevy Silverado south on Airport Rd when he drove off the right side of the road and through a fence, before crossing over onto Training Center Rd, where he hit a second fence, before driving through a field and hitting a tree.

Howard died at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

