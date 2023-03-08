‘The Big Sort’ event allows Danville/Pittsylvania residents to voice opinions about future

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY/DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville and Pittsylvania County leaders through the Partnership for Regional Prosperity are hosting The Big Sort.

The community workshop is open to anyone in the community to give their thoughts on trends related to education, politics, technology, the economy and more.

The Big Sort will be held Thursday night at 5 at Gretna Elementary School. There will also be one at O.T. Bonner Middle School in Danville Monday night at 5.

“We might think we know what the trends are telling us and maybe we’re right sometimes, but sometimes we’re not right,” said Ken Larking, Danville City Manager. “So, it’s always better to hear from the community about what they think is important so that we can synthesize all that information and have a better understanding of what our future trends are.”

Preregistration is required at dpchamber.org/. It is free to attend and dinner will be provided.

