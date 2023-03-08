Blacksburg Planning Commission votes against recommending Glade Spring Crossing rezoning

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A potential housing development in Blacksburg is getting some kickback after the town’s Planning Commission meeting March 7.

The commission voted 5-2 against recommending the current plan to bring 176 units to a 44-acre piece of land.

A group of Blacksburg residents has been against this project, citing environment concerns and the development’s density.

“We do agree that the inventory is too low in Blacksburg and we do agree there should be more affordable housing housing in Blacksburg, but it’s the way in which it gets done, I think in terms of, particularly on this property, that’s concerning to us,” Blacksburg resident Robin Jones said.

Town council will make the final decision on the plan.

There is no set date for a vote yet.

