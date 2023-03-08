Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Centra Health plans major improvements in the next three years

Centra Health
Centra Health(Centra Health)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One healthcare system in our hometown plans to make major improvements to be completed in three years.

Centra Health announced a multi-year 500-million-dollar plan to address community needs.

The changes are based on a community health needs assessment conducted in 2021. The four areas highlighted in the assessment were access to care, access to behavioral health care, access to child care, and addressing chronic illness.

The first phase of the project will modernize and expand the Lynchburg area campus.

“These aren’t single projects that address a single need. It’s really a comprehensive look at the needs of our community through lifting up their voice through the community health assessment to tell us what would be the most impactful,” said President and CEO of Centra Health Amy Carrier.

Centra Health is also working to expand home-based services, address behavioral health, increase parking, and replace the emergency department.

All projects are expected to be completed by Fall 2027.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delegate Matt Fariss, charged with felony hit-and-run and malicious wounding.
Virginia Delegate charged with hit-and-run
This photo shows the Carnival Sunshine in Charleston, South Carolina.
FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of cruise passenger
Powerball winning ticket sold in Virginia.
Pulaski gas station owner reacts to selling $161 million Powerball ticket
Michael Bruce mugshot.
Former Pulaski County deputy arrested in connection to home break-in
Credit: Botetourt Co. Sheriff's Office
Reported armed suspect wanted on assault and battery charges out of Botetourt Co.

Latest News

1 in 30 people in Virginia has a disability because of a brain injury.
LewisGale’s Joggin’ For Your Noggin 5K to support survivors of brain injury
VDH Update March 7, 2023
VDH Update March 7, 2023
NRV Resource 'Taking it to the Streets'
NRV Resource 'Taking it to the Streets'
Looking Back At Three Years Of Covid-19
Looking Back At Three Years Of Covid-19