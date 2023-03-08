Centra Health plans major improvements in the next three years

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One healthcare system in our hometown plans to make major improvements to be completed in three years.

Centra Health announced a multi-year 500-million-dollar plan to address community needs.

The changes are based on a community health needs assessment conducted in 2021. The four areas highlighted in the assessment were access to care, access to behavioral health care, access to child care, and addressing chronic illness.

The first phase of the project will modernize and expand the Lynchburg area campus.

“These aren’t single projects that address a single need. It’s really a comprehensive look at the needs of our community through lifting up their voice through the community health assessment to tell us what would be the most impactful,” said President and CEO of Centra Health Amy Carrier.

Centra Health is also working to expand home-based services, address behavioral health, increase parking, and replace the emergency department.

All projects are expected to be completed by Fall 2027.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.