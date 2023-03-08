Birthdays
Ferrum College to host NCAA D3 Wrestling Championships

By Brittany Morgan
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Division 3 NCAA wrestling championship will be hosted by Ferrum College this weekend.

The action begins this Friday and will continue into Saturday at the Berglund Center.

This is the second time in the last five years the school is hosting the event.

180 wrestlers from across the country will compete in the contest.

Ferrum has two members of its squad slated to compete.

Head Coach Logan Meister says hosting an event like this is important for the area, and anyone thinking about getting involved in the sport.

“It’s great for kids and parents to realize wrestling can take you great places,” he said. “It’s awesome to see at an early age so if anyone is thinking this is the sport for them to get out and watch this and see the kind of emotions that these guys are feeling when their lifelong dreams are coming true and they’ve made it to the college level. A lot of these guys are going to graduate and go on to have great careers in the workforce. It opens their eyes that wrestling can give them opportunities.”

