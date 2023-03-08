Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office earns national accreditation

Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office earns national accreditation.
Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office earns national accreditation.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERRUM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is celebrating a major accomplishment: national accreditation.

The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies announced the recognition in November.

Tuesday afternoon, representatives of the organization joined employees of the Sheriff’s Office at Ferrum College.

Accreditation is a rigorous process that requires a law enforcement agency to meet an extensive set of professional standards.

“We received the certificate, but the work continues,” said Sheriff Bill Overton. “We have to continue to revise, look at those policies and procedures as they can change continually. And again, making sure that we’re providing the very best we can for the citizens.”

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is one of a handful of sheriff’s offices in Virginia to earn national accreditation.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo shows the Carnival Sunshine in Charleston, South Carolina.
FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of cruise passenger
Powerball winning ticket sold in Virginia.
Pulaski gas station owner reacts to selling $161 million Powerball ticket
Powerball
$161 million Powerball ticket sold in Pulaski County
Buc-ee’s Travel Center is planning a 74,000-square-foot store at the exit 211 interchange on...
Buc-ee’s could be coming to Virginia
Delegate Matt Fariss, charged with felony hit-and-run and malicious wounding.
Virginia Delegate charged with hit-and-run

Latest News

What's What With the Weekend
WDBJ7 Logo
WDBJ7 down for some viewers due to technical issue
Traffic alert
Lane reopened after trees on power lines cause brush fire in Roanoke Co.
WDBJ7
Hokies men’s basketball defeats Notre Dame 67-64