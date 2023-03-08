Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office earns national accreditation.

FERRUM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is celebrating a major accomplishment: national accreditation.

The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies announced the recognition in November.

Tuesday afternoon, representatives of the organization joined employees of the Sheriff’s Office at Ferrum College.

Accreditation is a rigorous process that requires a law enforcement agency to meet an extensive set of professional standards.

“We received the certificate, but the work continues,” said Sheriff Bill Overton. “We have to continue to revise, look at those policies and procedures as they can change continually. And again, making sure that we’re providing the very best we can for the citizens.”

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is one of a handful of sheriff’s offices in Virginia to earn national accreditation.

