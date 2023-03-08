Birthdays
Girl rescued after being stuck 80 feet high in a tree

The girl was able to call for help from the tree, and several fire departments responded to help with the extrication.
By 14 News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) – A girl was stuck 80 feet high in a pine tree for over an hour, according to authorities in Indiana.

Fire officials said the girl had climbed up the tree, and rescue teams had to use a rope system to safely get her down.

“She got up there by herself and she ended up being barefoot, which was pretty impressive,” Lt. Ryan Bosker said.

Bosker said she was able to call for help from the tree, and several fire departments responded to help with the extrication.

“She was awesome the entire time and was following directions and stayed put while she waited for us to get her down,” Bosker said.

The girl was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but fire officials said she was alert the whole time.

