GREENSBORO, N.C. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team grabbed a win in their first game of the ACC Tournament over Notre Dame 67-64.

Four Hokies scored in the double digits, led by Grant Basile’s 20.

N.C. State is next on Wednesday night at 9:30 p.m. from Greensboro.

