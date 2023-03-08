LewisGale’s Joggin’ For Your Noggin 5K to support survivors of brain injury

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In honor of Brain Injury Awareness Month, LewisGale’s Joggin’ for your Noggin 5k, 1-mile and virtual fun run will be held to support brain injury survivors on Saturday, March 11.

1 in 30 people in Virginia has a disability because of a brain injury. Some causes include traffic accidents, falls, heart attacks, strokes, sports injuries, or illness.

Brain Injury Services of SWVA (BISSWVA), works to help meet the unmet needs of survivors in our region after they leave the hospital.

They are the bridge for brain injury survivors to maximize recovery efforts for survivors and their families. BISSWVA provides this support free of charge for survivors of brain injury and their families. This happens thanks to the support from the state of Virginia, localities, organizations, individual donors, and event participants.

“About 20 years ago, mother and father had a son that had a brain injury. And they found that while he received good care in the hospital, once they were home, they had no idea what to do or where to begin where were services. And so they started Brain Injury Services in Southwest Virginia,” said Alex Barge, the Director of Development and Marketing for the Brain Injury Services of SWVA.

While many people receive good care in the hospital, most find once they are home, they lack supporting resources. This is even more true for the many who already have limited means.

“Our main service that we provide is case management. So what we do is we go into folks’ homes so they don’t have to leave their home. We come to their home, and it’s free. So we come in their homes for free we talked to them about their recovery goals,” said Barge.

Case managers help survivors in becoming more independent, achieve their goals, and re-integrating into their communities through volunteer/job placement, life skills, education assistance, and support programs.

Coordinating supportive services can empower survivors and families to again become involved in their communities as they return home, to school, to work, and to life.

Barge says his family has been impacted by a brain injury. He says the services they’ve been providing for survivors and their families over the last 20 years are invaluable.

Proceeds from the race Saturday will support brain injury survivors throughout our region.

There will be food trucks after the race and free assessments, massage treatments, stretching, and other support on-site.

Check out www.BISSWVA.org for more information about Brain Injury Services of Southwest Virginia.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.