Local non-profit celebrates International Women’s History Month

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One local non-profit is celebrating International Women’s Day with a special event.

The holiday celebrates the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

To celebrate, Latina’s Network is hosting a panel with 5 local leaders.

Our very own Patsy Montesinos will be moderating the event.

”We want to showcase them. We want to share what their stories are, (and) what their experiences are. And so, what you’ll find is a very low commitment (and) high energy. You’ll be in a room of at least 50 other people who are celebrating along with you, along with some professional networking that you’ll be able to come out with,” said Latinas Network Co-Founder Kat Pascal.

The event is free to the public and will be at Rodeo Chico in Daleville Wednesday night at 6.

