Man arrested for Roanoke supermarket shooting

Kemonte Cooper mugshot
Kemonte Cooper mugshot(Roanoke PD)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have arrested a man for the shootings of two people at a Food Lion supermarket in February.

Kemonte A. Cooper, 28 of Roanoke County, is charged with Aggravated Malicious Wounding, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, Discharging a Firearm in a Public Place, Shooting in an Occupied Building, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon Without a Permit.

Cooper was interviewed shortly after the incident occurred, and he was released as detectives worked with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office to present the case to a Grand Jury, which led to charges being filed.

Cooper surrendered at the Roanoke Police Department, where indictments were served and he was taken into custody.

No further information has been released about a possible motive or circumstances of the shooting.

The shooting took place at the Food Lion at 2631 Peters Creek Road, according to Roanoke Police, who found two people with gunshot wounds February 4, 2023. Police say a man sustained serious injuries and woman’s wounds were not considered life-threatening. Both were taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

