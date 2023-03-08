Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Man arrested in Wytheville after pursuit chase through town

Car found behind Derm One in Wytheville.
Car found behind Derm One in Wytheville.(Wytheville Police Department)
By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wytheville police arrested a man Wednesday after a pursuit Wednesday.

The Wytheville Police Department says at 11 a.m. they started pursuing a fugitive in Rural Retreat.

The pursuit went throughout town around Spiller Elementary School, which was placed on lockdown for the safety of the students.

The man left his vehicle behind Derm One next to Advance Auto in Wytheville. He was chased by an officer into a Walgreens, where he was arrested without incident.

The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, Rural Retreat Police Department, and Virginia State all assisted in the arrest.

Charges are pending.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delegate Matt Fariss, charged with felony hit-and-run and malicious wounding.
Virginia Delegate charged with hit-and-run
This photo shows the Carnival Sunshine in Charleston, South Carolina.
FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of cruise passenger
Powerball winning ticket sold in Virginia.
Pulaski gas station owner reacts to selling $161 million Powerball ticket
Credit: Botetourt Co. Sheriff's Office
Reported armed suspect wanted on assault and battery charges out of Botetourt Co.
Michael Bruce mugshot.
Former Pulaski County deputy arrested in connection to home break-in

Latest News

Our next weather maker brings rain/wintry mix/snow for some.
Full Forecast: Tracking Unsettled & Chilly Conditions Late Week
Fatal shooting of Lynchburg suspect by officer ruled justifiable
The Birth to 5 hub can link parents to providers in their region.
New Tool Helps Connect Families to Child Care in Southwest Virginia
Dispatchers said there is one man barricaded wihtin a home.
Amherst County man dies in Campbell County crash