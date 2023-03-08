Montgomery Co. School Board issues statement following former superintendent’s comments

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery County School Board has released a statement in response to the comments made by a former school superintendent who was fired last year.

Dr. Mark Miear was fired in last year when the school board voted unanimously to let him go.

Dr. Miear spoke with WDBJ7 in January, where he shared his side of the incident that led to his dismissal.

According to him, the school board made a decision about his own child without his consent.

In a statement the school board released to the media, they believe the statements Miear made were misleading or inaccurate.

School board officials say Miear was given multiple opportunities to tell his side of the story “that might excuse his behavior or propose some combination of appropriate contrition and assurance of future improved behavior, he had the ability to do so. He did not.”

