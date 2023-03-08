Birthdays
No injuries reported in Bent Mountain brush fire

Brush fire in Bent Mountain.
Brush fire in Bent Mountain.(Back Creek Fire)
By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BENT MOUNTAIN, Va. (WDBJ) - Back Creek Fire & Rescue says no one was injured in a brush fire in Bent Mountain Tuesday night.

Crews say they responded to the 7100 block of Bent Mountain Road, where they found a tree that fell on a power line and started the fire.

The fire was able to spread quickly due to weather conditions and the fuel load on the ground, causing it to spread up a hill toward homes.

Crews say they were able to get a line around the fire to get it under control.

No houses or property were damaged in the fire.

