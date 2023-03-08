Birthdays
Police investigating body found in home with more than 60 cats inside

Police in West Virginia say they found a man’s body along with more than 60 cats inside a home...
Police in West Virginia say they found a man’s body along with more than 60 cats inside a home on Monday.(claudio.arnese via Canva)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - West Virginia authorities are investigating a man’s death after his body was found in an area home.

According to the Nitro Police Department, a family member called officers regarding a loved one who they haven’t heard from in weeks.

Police said they went to the man’s home to perform a welfare check and that’s when they found his body.

Officers said during their search of the property, they also found more than 60 cats inside the home.

Nitro Police Chief Chris Fleming said 60 to 70 cats were found with several of the animals dead.

The team said they do not suspect any foul play when it comes to the man’s death, but they are working with the medical examiner’s office to confirm how he died.

The police department did not immediately identify the man or release any further information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

