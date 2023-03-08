Registration open for Carilion Clinic summer camps

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Registration is open for several summer camps offered by Carilion Clinic.

Camp Carilion is for teenagers interested in a future career in healthcare.

Camp Too Sweet teaches young people with diabetes how to live a healthy lifestyle and Camp Treehouse is a free day camp for kids and teens who have lost loved ones.

“It is a true camp, the focus is on grief and healing,” said Frannie Gaeta, a licensed Clinical Social Worker.

