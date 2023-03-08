Lane reopened after trees on power lines cause brush fire in Roanoke Co.

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The lane has been reopened.

EARLIER STORY: According to Roanoke Co. Fire and Rescue, a brush fire has closed a lane of Bent Mountain Road near the 7100 block close to Back Creek Elementary.

Downed trees on power lines caused the fire.

The fire is under control and no injuries or structure damage has been reported.

Crews were still on scene Tuesday night to mop up hot spots. Drivers should use caution and avoid the area if possible.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.