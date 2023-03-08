Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Lane reopened after trees on power lines cause brush fire in Roanoke Co.

Traffic alert
Traffic alert(MGN)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The lane has been reopened.

EARLIER STORY: According to Roanoke Co. Fire and Rescue, a brush fire has closed a lane of Bent Mountain Road near the 7100 block close to Back Creek Elementary.

Downed trees on power lines caused the fire.

The fire is under control and no injuries or structure damage has been reported.

Crews were still on scene Tuesday night to mop up hot spots. Drivers should use caution and avoid the area if possible.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo shows the Carnival Sunshine in Charleston, South Carolina.
FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of cruise passenger
Powerball winning ticket sold in Virginia.
Pulaski gas station owner reacts to selling $161 million Powerball ticket
Powerball
$161 million Powerball ticket sold in Pulaski County
Buc-ee’s Travel Center is planning a 74,000-square-foot store at the exit 211 interchange on...
Buc-ee’s could be coming to Virginia
Delegate Matt Fariss, charged with felony hit-and-run and malicious wounding.
Virginia Delegate charged with hit-and-run

Latest News

WDBJ7
Hokies men’s basketball defeats Notre Dame 67-64
Watch all this week at 6pm for stories on severe weather preparedness.
Severe Weather Awareness Week in Virginia
Martinsville Fast Track Is Back
Martinsville Fast Track Is Back
VA Lawmakers Working To Cosponsor The Disclose Act
VA Lawmakers Working To Cosponsor The Disclose Act