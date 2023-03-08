U.S. Route 460 Land Use and Connectivity Study heads to Roanoke County Supervisors

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County leaders have been working on their U.S. Route 460 Land Use and Connectivity Study since 2021. Over the last few years they’ve held countless meetings and heard hundreds of comments from the public.

The first public hearing to incorporate the plan into the County Comprehensive Plan moved forward through a 3-0 vote from the Planning Commission Tuesday night.

A main focus of the plan is improving traffic flow along U.S. Route 460. Specifically targeting roads near Challenger Avenue.

“The study proposes new and improved ways for motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists to move around the Bonsack area without having to use Route 460. It will also establish recommended access routes for future development and re-development activities,” said Megan Cronise, the transportation planning administrator for the county.

For traffic, the draft plan targets a handful of roads along Challenger Avenue including East Ruritan Road and Carson Road.

“What we expect to do with Carson Road in the future is to look at spot improvements that will improve safety at locations where it is warranted in context with the existing roadway where it lies,” said Cronise.

For some residents they are wondering why not just widen Route 460.

“I’ve been riding 460 for 25 years and yes it is a traffic problem. The presentation was great but I think there’s room for some improvement and I think the best thing we can do is improve it to three lanes in each direction both in and out of the city,” said one resident.

But the County and VDOT explained funding for a project like that just isn’t realistic. There are also a handful of Smart Scale projects already funded along the corridor.

“Is it fair to say that the reason we’re looking at some of these options tonight because the reality is you didn’t think that you would ever be able to achieve funding for a simple widening project like that one there?” commissioner Rick James asked.

“Yes that is accurate. One of the reasons why they are looking at these connector roads, which I know folks don’t really care for, the more pressure you take off of 460 the better it moves,” said Brian Blevins, resident engineer with VDOT.

All in all, the commissioners understand this is a draft plan and feel it should be recommended to the board of supervisors for approval into the county comprehensive plan.

“Simple solution to widen 460 is not a reality. So we’re forced to make decisions about possible alternatives that might mitigate the through traffic on that corridor and I agree with Mr. Bower I think this plan does a very good job of considering what those might possibly look like,” said James.

The draft plan now heads to the Board of Supervisors where a public hearing will be held on March 28.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.