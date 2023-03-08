Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Zoo welcomes 4-month-old orphaned cougar cub

Dickerson Park Zoo recently welcomed a female cougar cub found in Washington state. (Source: KY3)
By KY3 staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - A zoo in Missouri says it has welcomed a female cougar cub that was found in Washington state.

According to the Dickerson Park Zoo, the orphaned cougar was found by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and zookeepers believe the cub is about 4 months old.

Zoo staff has named the cub Drax as they are caring for her upon her arrival.

“Drax has cleared quarantine and is doing well,” Joey Powell, zoo spokesperson, said. “She has won over her keepers, and they are working to gain her trust.”

The zoo said Drax is not currently on exhibit but the team said they will continue to share updates.

“As she [Drax] builds her strength, she will slowly be introduced to our adult female cougar, Cali,” Powell said.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delegate Matt Fariss, charged with felony hit-and-run and malicious wounding.
Virginia Delegate charged with hit-and-run
This photo shows the Carnival Sunshine in Charleston, South Carolina.
FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of cruise passenger
Powerball winning ticket sold in Virginia.
Pulaski gas station owner reacts to selling $161 million Powerball ticket
Michael Bruce mugshot.
Former Pulaski County deputy arrested in connection to home break-in
A chilly rain moves in Friday with a wintry mix in the higher elevations.
A few more warm days before colder-than-normal air returns

Latest News

Body Cam Video from LPD Shooting/Lynchburg CA
Body Cam Video from LPD Shooting/Lynchburg CA
Dash Cam Video from LPD Shooting/Lynchburg CA
Dash Cam Video from LPD Shooting/Lynchburg CA
Kemonte Cooper mugshot
Man arrested for Roanoke supermarket shooting
Stand Tall Against Bullying
Former Harlem Globetrotter bring his ‘Stand Tall Against Bullying’ campaign to Martinsville students
This image provided by Covis Pharma shows packaging for the company's Makena medication. The...
Maker of unproven birth drug Makena to pull from US market