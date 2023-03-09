Birthdays
119 new jobs expected with vehicle-related manufacturing firm in Salem

A former GE plant in Salem will be home to a new STS facility
A former GE plant in Salem will be home to a new STS facility(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - STS Group AG, a global supplier of interior and exterior parts for commercial and personal vehicles, will establish its North American headquarters and manufacturing operation in the former General Electric building in the City of Salem, representing a $32 million investment, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team and Roanoke Regional Partnership.

Operating as STS Group North America, the new facility will supply commercial truck assembly operations by Volvo Trucks in Pulaski County, as well as other truck and automotive facilities throughout the Midwest and Southeastern U.S. markets. The project will create 119 jobs, according to the governor’s office.

No timeline has yet been provided, but STS Group is already hiring for the Salem plant, and interested applicants can visit adlerpelzer.com/career to view open positions and apply.

In April 2021, STS Group AG announced an investment in a new greenfield project in Wythe County, but has replaced that project with the Salem development due to “changing market conditions and rising construction costs for a new building.”

“Salem is a perfect base for STS Group to start its footprint in the USA, following existing customers locally and extending the customer portfolio,” said Alberto Buniato, CEO of STS Group. “On top of a perfect existing location in a suitable industrial cluster, we were delighted to find very attentive and helpful support from the City of Salem, Roanoke Regional Partnership, and Virginia Economic Development Partnership.”

“When STS Group’s business needs changed, Virginia quickly pivoted to an alternate solution to ensure we retained the project in the Commonwealth,” said Youngkin. “I am pleased that the former General Electric building in the City of Salem could meet the company’s needs, representing 119 new jobs for hardworking Virginians and a vacant facility’s return to productive use. Collaboration, innovation, and solutions are Virginia trademarks, and we are proud to officially add STS Group to the Commonwealth’s corporate roster.”

“We welcome STS Group to Salem and Virginia’s Blue Ridge region and are confident this high-tech facility and its new locally trained workforce will prove to be the perfect fit for the area and a thriving success for years to come,” said Mayor Renée Turk. “Using creative and collaborative teamwork, STS has taken an available and strategically located facility in Salem and will create a well-positioned, state-of-the-art manufacturing space that will benefit all involved.”

