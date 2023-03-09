Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing in Danville looks to fill 30 positions to ramp up program

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in partnership with Danville Community College is looking to ramp up their Advanced Manufacturing program.

Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing (ATDM) is a 16-week learning course that prepares students to enter the submarine industrial base through training in welding, CNC machining, additive manufacturing, and more.

They are hoping to fill 38 open positions within the next six months. 24 of those positions are for instructors.

Their goal is to be able to graduate 800 to 1,000 students per year.

“The Navy is in dire need of the submarine industrial base to fill out that workforce,” said Todd Yeatts, Executive Vice President for Manufacturing Advancement. “What we provide is that opportunity to not just put workers in those positions but making sure those workers who are training can make an immediate impact from the day one when they start.”

They are accepting applications online at https://atdm.org/.

