Assault and battery suspect in custody in Botetourt County

Credit: Botetourt Co. Sheriff's Office
Credit: Botetourt Co. Sheriff's Office
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in an assault and battery in Botetourt County was arrested Thursday “without incident,” according to Sheriff Matt Ward.

Ward made the announcement on Facebook from the Springwood area, where deputies tracked and arrested Lucas Mosely, who was wanted in connection with a domestic dispute in the Little Timber Ridge area Monday.

Mosely was wanted on several charges, including assault and battery and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

