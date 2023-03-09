Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Bank robber refuses to leave, waits for officers to arrest him, police say

A man was arrested in Utah after police say he robbed a bank and refused to leave.
A man was arrested in Utah after police say he robbed a bank and refused to leave.(File image | pawel.gaul via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (Gray News) - A man was arrested after police say he robbed a bank and waited for them to arrive.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, officers were called to a bank robbery in the downtown area on Monday morning.

Police said a 65-year-old man entered the bank and demanded money from a teller.

The man reportedly took the money but then refused to leave.

Authorities identified the man as Donald Santacroce. They said responding officers and a sergeant were able to take him into custody.

Officers booked Santacroce into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on one count of robbery.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delegate Matt Fariss, charged with felony hit-and-run and malicious wounding.
Virginia Delegate charged with hit-and-run
Chad Nolan mugshot
Former coach sentenced after accusations of trying to exchange images with stepson’s girlfriend
Utility crews work to fix a fiber line damaged in a fire on Bent Mountain; the damage knocked...
WDBJ7 returns to air after fiber line damage from brush fire
Rain and a wintry mix move into the region.
Rain, wind and mountain mix expected with Friday’s front
Kemonte Cooper mugshot
Man arrested for Roanoke supermarket shooting

Latest News

Flood Sensor Program Gets Revamped To Save Lives
Flood Sensor Program Gets Revamped To Save Lives
Community Meeting Held Thursday Night Regarding Evans Spring Development
Community Meeting Held Thursday Night Regarding Evans Spring Development
Automotive Manufacturing Plant Coming To Salem
Automotive Manufacturing Plant Coming To Salem
Virginia Competing With Maryland For FBI Headquarters
Virginia Competing With Maryland For FBI Headquarters
Gov. Youngkin To Appear On CNN Town Hall Thursday Night
Gov. Youngkin To Appear On CNN Town Hall Thursday Night