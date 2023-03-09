Birthdays
Parent located after small child was found wandering Park Avenue

Lynchburg VA Police
Lynchburg VA Police(Lynchburg Police)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lynchburg, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Lynchburg Police say a parent for the child has been located. According to police, this remains an ongoing investigation.

The Lynchburg Police Department is looking for the caregivers of a small child who was found running into the street in the area of Euclid Avenue and Park Avenue.

Police say they received the call just after 3:30 this afternoon. They say the boy is about three years old, is wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and blue pants. Officers say his ability to communicate is limited and they are continuing attempts to find his caretaker.

Police say the child is safe and unharmed. Anyone who can identify the child is asked to contact the Non-Emergency Dispatch at 434-847-1602.

