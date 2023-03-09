Franklin Graham set to deliver Liberty commencement address

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Evangelist and Samaritan’s Purse President Franklin Graham will be the keynote speaker for Liberty University’s Commencement Main Ceremony May 12.

“Who better to send the Class of 2023 out into the world as Champions for Christ than Franklin Graham?” asked Liberty Interim President Jerry Prevo. “The Graham family has been faithful friends and supporters of Liberty for a very long time. We have seen God use them to proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ throughout the world and come to the aid of so many families and countries in times of great disaster through the ministries of Samaritan’s Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA). We are looking forward to hearing Franklin commission our new graduates to do the same as Champions for Christ.”

Liberty is preparing to welcome a crowd of 60,000, according to the university, including graduates, family members, and friends, for Commencement events taking place on campus over three days. More than 25,000 degrees will be conferred. Individual degree presentation ceremonies will be held on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, May 11-13, at different campus locations. Graham, the son of the late evangelist Billy Graham. will speak at the Commencement Main Ceremony, open to all graduates and guests, at 7 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Williams Stadium.

“It is a privilege to be invited to speak to the Class of 2023 at Liberty University,” Franklin Graham said. “We thank God for the vision that the founder and my friend, Dr. Jerry Falwell, had to raise up Champions for Christ. I get excited every time I visit campus to see that vision being fulfilled. I’ve had the opportunity to work with many Liberty students and graduates over the years, and I love their passion for doing God’s work. I am so grateful for the university’s mission and how they’ve stayed true to it since the beginning.”

For a full schedule of this year’s Commencement events, visit Liberty.edu/Commencement.

