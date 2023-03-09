Birthdays
Harlem Globetrotters headed to Berglund Center

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Harlem Globetrotters basketball team will perform at the Berglund Center March 14.

The Berglund Center says, “Your favorite Globetrotter stars are bringing out their amazing basketball skill, outrageous athleticism and a non-stop LOL good time. Join the Globetrotters as they go head-to-head against the Washington Generals, who will stop at nothing to try and defeat the world’s winningest team!”

Berglund’s Robert Knight stopped by 7@four with a preview.

Click Berglundcenter.live for more info.

