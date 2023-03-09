Be aware of how women are affected by HIV

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - March 10th is National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day.

1 in 4 people living with HIV in the United States is a woman. Women can have unique barriers to care and prevention due to stigma, social and cultural limits on personal agency, fear of partner violence, and lack of control over resources. The Council of Community services Drop-In Center provides FREE confidential HIV Testing, Risk Reduction Counseling, Care Services Navigation, as well as PrEP, PEP and Resource Navigation.

Todd Rothrock, the Roanoke Center Manager and Program Coordinator from the Drop-In Center, joins us on Here @ Home to discuss the many barriers to HIV Care and prevention for women and how women are at a higher risk of HIV transmission from a male partner than a male partner is from a female partner.

Listen in to our conversation, and find out the options available to women in our hometowns.

There will also be a Women’s Health & Resource Fair March 18 from 11-2 at Grace Covenant Church.

For more information, visit facebook.com/dropincenterroanoke or councilofcommunityservices.org/hiv-prevention-and-care/

The Drop-In Center is at 356 Campbell Ave SW in Roanoke. Number is (540) 982-2437.

