Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Be aware of how women are affected by HIV

Drop-In Center provides FREE confidential HIV Testing
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - March 10th is National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day.

1 in 4 people living with HIV in the United States is a woman. Women can have unique barriers to care and prevention due to stigma, social and cultural limits on personal agency, fear of partner violence, and lack of control over resources. The Council of Community services Drop-In Center provides FREE confidential HIV Testing, Risk Reduction Counseling, Care Services Navigation, as well as PrEP, PEP and Resource Navigation.

Todd Rothrock, the Roanoke Center Manager and Program Coordinator from the Drop-In Center, joins us on Here @ Home to discuss the many barriers to HIV Care and prevention for women and how women are at a higher risk of HIV transmission from a male partner than a male partner is from a female partner.

Listen in to our conversation, and find out the options available to women in our hometowns.

There will also be a Women’s Health & Resource Fair March 18 from 11-2 at Grace Covenant Church.

For more information, visit facebook.com/dropincenterroanoke or councilofcommunityservices.org/hiv-prevention-and-care/

The Drop-In Center is at 356 Campbell Ave SW in Roanoke. Number is (540) 982-2437.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delegate Matt Fariss, charged with felony hit-and-run and malicious wounding.
Virginia Delegate charged with hit-and-run
Utility crews work to fix a fiber line damaged in a fire on Bent Mountain; the damage knocked...
WDBJ7 returns to air after fiber line damage from brush fire
Chad Nolan mugshot
Former coach sentenced after accusations of trying to exchange images with stepson’s girlfriend
Kemonte Cooper mugshot
Man arrested for Roanoke supermarket shooting
The Montgomery County Public Schools administrative office.
Montgomery Co. School Board issues statement following former superintendent’s comments

Latest News

Signs And Symptoms Of Glaucoma
Signs And Symptoms Of Glaucoma
Roanoke Adventure Dog Program
Roanoke Adventure Dog Program
March 10 Is National Women And Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day
March 10 Is National Women And Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day
Artenna Horsley-Robey, suspect in Appomattox County murder
Suspect in Appomattox fire-related killing pleads guilty
Evangelist Franklin Graham will speak at Liberty University's 2023 spring commencement
Franklin Graham set to deliver Liberty commencement address