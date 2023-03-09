Birthdays
Check out the Roanoke Adventure Dog Program

Getting shelter animals out and about for exercise
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection, or RCACP, is excited to announce its Roanoke Adventure Dog program is back.

The program had to be suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic due to health concerns. Now, they join us on Here @ Home to tell us how they’re back in full swing with a full slate of dogs waiting on volunteers to take them on a RAD Trip!

RCACP is the only municipal animal shelter for the counties of Botetourt and Roanoke, City of Roanoke, and Town of Vinton. They have an annual intake of approximately 4,000 animals that pass through their facility each year.

There is no set time or date to schedule a RAD trip. Meghann Ramsey, Kennel Supervisor for RCACP, and Ranger join us to tell us how you can get involved.

Volunteer today! You are welcome to come without an appointment from Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to pick up a dog from RCACP.

Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection is at 1510 Baldwin Avenue NE, Roanoke. Phone: 540-344-4922, option 0.

