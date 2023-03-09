Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney outlines why officer-involved shooting was ruled justifiable

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison announced Wednesday morning that no criminal charges will be brought against Lynchburg Police Officer John Person for a fatal officer involved shooting from Feb. 2.

“First I want to say, and I’ve expressed this personally to Ry’Heam Brown’s mother, that we are very sorry about the loss for son. This is an incident of tragedy that we never want to see happen. A citizen of our community is gone. However, the circumstances in this case, and applying the law, watching the body-worn camera footage and the number of other reports that I’ve considered in this case, we’ve ultimately made a determination that Officer Person’s use of deadly force was justifiable self defense,” said Harrison.

On the night of Feb. 2 the Lynchburg Police Department got a call about shots fired near 700 Grady Street. Officer John Person was nearby and saw a vehicle matching the description of one involved in that shots fired call. He pursued it.

Ry’Heam Brown was driving and after coming to a narrow road, jumped out of the car and ran off.

“The officers calling out to him continually yelling ‘Ry’Heam, stop, stop,’ as the officer is able to now close the distance, the officer again tells him to stop, essentially to stay in place,” said Harrison.

As Officer Person attempts to take Brown down, Brown continues to try to get up. That’s when Person notices the gun in Brown’s right hand as he attempts to get up, leading to Person shooting Brown six times.

“The officer believed that he was spinning around to engage the officer in gunfire, that he was going to shoot the officer. The officer felt that his life was in danger and begin shooting at him. This was not excessive use of force; the six shots fired at Brown’s torso are consistent with the training the officer received to shoot center mass and shoot until the threat is stopped,” said Harrison.

LPD Chief Ryan Zuidema said Brown was a member of a gang.

“He was identified as a criminal gang member here in city. That’s evidence through many years of documents that we have with him certainly represented by both the red, what we call flag sometimes, and bright pocket, which is indicative of the side that folks involved in the gang he was in carry, as well as a red bandana wrapped around the firearm,” said Zuidema.

Zuidema also added no officer comes to work wanting to use deadly force.

“Officers have an extremely difficult job and I would argue to you over the last few years that job has gotten even more difficult. They’re required make split-second decisions as you clearly saw demonstrated in this incident. And Officer Person’s actions were in direct response to the actions of Ry’Heam Brown.”

Harrison said they have spoken with Brown’s mother and showed her the footage.

“We met with Ry’Heam Brown’s mother, and she had a friend with her and an attorney with her when we played her camera footage and answered questions that she had and understandably so, she was extremely upset. And it was actually her thought or feeling that she did not want this played for you because she felt this was an invasion of her family’s privacy. But for transparency sake, we played the footage for you today,” said Harrison.

Person and Brown had a previous encounter just three weeks before the fatal shooting.

“Three weeks prior where he had attempted to stop him, I think the same vehicle, he ran on foot. They didn’t catch him, but he was well aware of Mr. Brown as well as his criminal behavior prior to that incident,” said Zuidema.

Person has been with LPD since 2019 and had not been in an officer-involved shooting situation. Zuidema said LPD has had three officer-involved shootings since December, which is very uncommon.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney will not be bringing any criminal charges for Person. LPD is still in the midst of its internal investigation into the incident.

