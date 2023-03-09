Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Man arrested for shooting at Lynchburg park

Arrest graphic
Arrest graphic(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been charged for a shooting in Lynchburg’s Miller Park Wednesday night.

Dikembe’ D. Jones, 20, is charged with Malicious Wounding, Use or Display of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, and Attempted Robbery - Causing Serious Bodily Harm.

The night of March 8, 2023, Lynchburg Police officers responded to Miller Park for reports of shots being fired in a parking lot. After the initial call, one person showed up via personal vehicle at Lynchburg General Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police. Another person arrived at the Lynchburg Fire Department’s Station 6 with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital.

The suspect and victim remain in the hospital, according to police.

Police have not released information about the circumstances of each man being wounded.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delegate Matt Fariss, charged with felony hit-and-run and malicious wounding.
Virginia Delegate charged with hit-and-run
Utility crews work to fix a fiber line damaged in a fire on Bent Mountain; the damage knocked...
WDBJ7 returns to air after fiber line damage from brush fire
Chad Nolan mugshot
Former coach sentenced after accusations of trying to exchange images with stepson’s girlfriend
Kemonte Cooper mugshot
Man arrested for Roanoke supermarket shooting
The Montgomery County Public Schools administrative office.
Montgomery Co. School Board issues statement following former superintendent’s comments

Latest News

Signs And Symptoms Of Glaucoma
Signs And Symptoms Of Glaucoma
Roanoke Adventure Dog Program
Roanoke Adventure Dog Program
March 10 Is National Women And Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day
March 10 Is National Women And Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day
Artenna Horsley-Robey, suspect in Appomattox County murder
Suspect in Appomattox fire-related killing pleads guilty
Evangelist Franklin Graham will speak at Liberty University's 2023 spring commencement
Franklin Graham set to deliver Liberty commencement address