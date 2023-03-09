Man scratches off $100,000 winning Virginia Lottery ticket while stopped at a red light

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond man scratched off the top $100,000 prize of the Jumbo Cash game recently while sitting at a red light.

“I saw the prize amount and got really nervous,” Junior Pantaleon Morales told Lottery officials. “I handed the ticket to my brother and asked him to check the prize for me.”

With the win, Morales is the first top-prize winner in the Jumbo Cash game.

He says he hopes to use his winnings for a down payment on a new house.

