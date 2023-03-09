Birthdays
MCCC hosts Women’s Leadership Conference

Women's Leadership Conference
Women's Leadership Conference(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce brought together over 200 of the brightest minds and biggest leaders the New River Valley has to offer on March 9.

“I hope that the women learn how powerful that they are, that they have a great new woman inside of them that they need to let out and share their awesomeness,” Entrepreneur Terri Welch said.

This is the 10th year of the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce’s Women’s Leadership Conference.

“It’s women from all different backgrounds,” Welch said. “There are business owners, there are managers, there are employees, there are housekeepers, there are just everything that you can imagine.”

“We all do different things in this community so to come together and learn from each other, to find new support system to find my next partner in crime, this is an opportunity for us to do that and support each other,” COO of LewisGale Montgomery Devin Tobin said.

This year’s conference was at aimed empowering all attendees through a “New Normal, New You” approach.

“Every single woman can take something away,” Virginia Tech’s Director of Human Resources Patricia Wooten said. “[They] can take a tangible skill that they can go back to whatever walk of life they’re in, and implement that in their life.”

Attendees say this networking and fellowship benefits the entire New River Valley.

“It’s just such a great opportunity for us to come together to celebrate one another and being in a room and empower each other as women just so that we can continue to thrive and lead in our communities,” Wooten said.

“I think as a mom, as a wife, as a business leader, all of these, I’m just taking little nuggets personally and then I always try to come away with ‘what are the top three things I’m going to do differently?’” Tobin said. “I can’t keep doing the same thing I’ve been doing and that’s why we do events like this.”

