Pedal Power aiming to grow girls’ mountain biking in NRV

NRVYCA
NRVYCA(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A non-profit in the New River Valley is working to get more girls involved in mountain biking.

Pedal Power is a division of the NRV Youth Cycling Alliance.

Girls ages 5 to 12 are able to learn about mountain biking for free.

The goal is to teach young girls with all levels of experience and abilities.

“We want to have more girls excited and involved in the sport, and have them feel confident that they understand how their bike works, understand how to stay safe, and understand how they can grow and strengthen their skills on the trails,” NRVYCA Board Member Kim Strahm said.

Pedal Power will host its first open clinic Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at Nellies Cave Park in Blacksburg.

