Reel Connections for Kids previews kids’ fishing day and SML Gives

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - Reel Connections for Kids Inc. has plenty coming up in 2023, with the Take a Kid Fishing event, along with SML Gives, among other things.

The group’s mission is “to provide opportunities for under-served children ages 8 through 12 to take part in fishing experiences that will connect the participants with fellow anglers while having the guidance of a professional Smith Mountain Lake guide. Through participation in an enjoyable and educational fishing experience, the goal is for children to gain a useful skill, develop a lasting connection with the lake, gain an understanding for the need for conservation and develop an appreciation for the need of safety on the water.”

President Kevin Bugg and Secretary Ken Britske stopped by 7@four with more.

Click reelconnnectionsforkids.org for more information.

