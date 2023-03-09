Birthdays
Smith, Joiner combine to lead N.C. State past Va. Tech Wednesday

North Carolina State forward D.J. Burns Jr. (30) shoots over Virginia Tech forward Grant Basile...
North Carolina State forward D.J. Burns Jr. (30) shoots over Virginia Tech forward Grant Basile (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)(Chuck Burton | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:13 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Terquavion Smith scored 30 points on 11-for-13 shooting and Jarkel Joiner had a double-double and sixth-seed North Carolina State beat No. 11-seed Virginia Tech 97-77 in an SEC Tournament opener.

Joiner scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Reserve Rodney Rice scored 17 with five 3-pointers for the Hokies.

North Carolina State led 53-26 at intermission shooting 63.6%, including 53.8% from distance.

