Southwest Virginia Ballet previews Cinderella performance

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 32nd season of Southwest Virginia Ballet brings with it Cinderella’s Brunch, The Stepsisters’ Ball and a Cinderella performance at the Berglund Center.

o Cinderella’s Brunch is March 18 from 11:00 – 1:00 at the Hotel Roanoke Crystal Ballroom

o Stepsisters’ Ball is March 18 from 6:30 – midnight at the Hotel Roanoke Crystal Ballroom

o Cinderella at the Berglund Center is April 1 at 2 and 7 p.m.

Megan Potter, Interim Executive Director of SW Virginia Ballet, and and Pedro Szalay, Artistic Director, stopped by 7@four to get us caught up and talk about the ballet’s community partnerships.

Click svballet.org for more information.

