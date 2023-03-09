Southwest Virginia Ballet previews Cinderella performance
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 32nd season of Southwest Virginia Ballet brings with it Cinderella’s Brunch, The Stepsisters’ Ball and a Cinderella performance at the Berglund Center.
o Cinderella’s Brunch is March 18 from 11:00 – 1:00 at the Hotel Roanoke Crystal Ballroom
o Stepsisters’ Ball is March 18 from 6:30 – midnight at the Hotel Roanoke Crystal Ballroom
o Cinderella at the Berglund Center is April 1 at 2 and 7 p.m.
Megan Potter, Interim Executive Director of SW Virginia Ballet, and and Pedro Szalay, Artistic Director, stopped by 7@four to get us caught up and talk about the ballet’s community partnerships.
Click svballet.org for more information.
