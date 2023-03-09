State receives wide range of lab school proposals

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia has awarded more than a dozen planning grants for laboratory schools across the state.

Education officials say they are pleased with the variety of proposals, and excited about the opportunity for innovation.

When Emory & Henry College and its community partners announced the Southwest Virginia HEALS initiative last month, they described a program that will help build a pipeline for healthcare professionals.

“I believe the grow-our-own approach is going to be a successful one,” said Dr. Lou Fincher, Dean of the Emory & Henry School of Health Sciences.

Lab schools are public schools in the state’s K-12 system that are associated with institutions of higher education.

The General Assembly funded the program with $100 million. Thirteen institutions have received planning grants. Several more proposals are in the pipeline.

An interactive map on the Virginia Department of Education website outlines each of the proposals, and shows the geographic distribution across the state.

Wednesday morning, Dr. Brendon Albon told members of the College Partnership Laboratory School Standing Committee the goal is to develop innovative practices that could have application in schools across the state.

“If a lab school application was completely out there, that’s nice. That’s great, but we would want to see, can you do something where you are able to show things and try things that may some day be replicable throughout classrooms in Virginia,” Albon said.

In addition to the program at Emory & Henry, Mountain Gateway Community College is planning an IT academy for high school juniors and seniors. And the University of Lynchburg is working on a K-5 Lab School focused on reading,

Some of the first lab schools in Virginia could open during the next school year.

