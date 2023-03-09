Suspect in Appomattox fire-related killing pleads guilty

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One suspect in the killing of a man whose body was found in a burned car has pleaded guilty.

Artenna Horsley-Robey pleaded guilty in Appomattox Circuit Court March 8, 2023 to murder, abduction, arson, concealing a dead body and destruction of property.

Sentencing is set for July 2023.

The remains of 45-year-old Carlos Rose were found near Holliday Lake State Park in 2020.

Charges in this case are pending against Mik’Tavis Green, Enrico Moss and Montel Croner. Keyanta Robinson also pleaded guilty.

